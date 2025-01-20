Released Palestinians say conditions in prison were 'very difficult' and 'chaotic'

Palestinian prisoners released by Israel after three hostages left Hamas captivity in an exchange described conditions in prison as “very difficult” and “chaotic”.

Hadia Shatara and Khalifa Jarrar are two of 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees returning home on Monday (20 January) to jubilant friends and relatives.

Ms Jarrar, 62, said: “The situation in the prison is very difficult and we wish freedom for the male and female prisoners."

Ms Shatara added: “Today, the basic necessities of life in prison are almost nonexistent.

“Today, prisoners, both male and female, are suffering from complete deprivation of basic rights, such as food, cleaning supplies, and essential items.”