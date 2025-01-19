Families of Israeli hostages cry tears of joy as they will soon reunite with their loved ones, months after they were taken captive by Hamas.

The first three hostages were handed over to the Israeli military on Sunday (19 January), with British-Israeli Emily Damari among the group.

The families and loved ones of the hostages have welcomed the “exciting news” while crowds gathered in Tel Aviv, as the ceasefire deal begins after a three-hour delay.

Ms Damari, 28, was among those abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.