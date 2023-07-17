Firefighters clear rubble after building collapses in Naples

Firefighters cleared away rubble after a wing of a three-storey apartment building collapsed on Sunday, 16 July, in Naples.

Three people were rescued from the rubble, Italian authorities said.

Drone footage shows emergency services working to clear debris.

Around 23 people lived in the apartment building which is believe to be around 200 years old.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated.

“As of now, there are no indications of people missing,” said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy’s national firefighters’ corps.