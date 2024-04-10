Italy power plant explosion: Rescuers work through night after four killed in blast

Four people have died and several are missing following an explosion at a power plant in northern Italy on Tuesday 9 April.

Italian utility group Enel confirmed a fire had broken out on one of its transformers at its hydro power plant in Bargi, close to Bologna, in the early afternoon.

Footage shared by Vigili del Fuoco (Italy’s fire and rescue service) shows authorities working late into the night at the site of the explosion.

The blast occurred underwater at the plant on Lake Suviana, around 40 miles from Bologna.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.