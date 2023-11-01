Police in Japan ended an eight-hour standoff with a suspected gunman at a post office on Tuesday 31 October by arresting a man after two hostages were freed safely.

The man reportedly had entered the post office with a gun in Warabi, north of Tokyo, about an hour after a hospital shooting where two people were wounded in the nearby city of Toda.

Police believe the 86-year-old suspect was involved in that earlier incident, according to CNN.

NTV footage showed an elderly man sitting between two officers in the back seat of a police car as it passed reporters and headed to a local police station.

Police said they captured the suspect when they stormed into the building about an hour after the second of the two postal staff who remained in the building had escaped unhurt.