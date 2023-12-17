Whiteout conditions in Japan as warnings in place for snowstorm

Weather officials warned of heavy snowfall as a low pressure system impacted Japan on Sunday, 17 December.

The country's Meteorological Agency issued snowstorm warnings for parts of Hokkaido and Tohoku as the cold wave moved in, bringing whiteout conditions.

Winds of up to 90km/h (56mph) were predicted in Hokkaido, with more than 80km/h (50mph) expected in the Tohoku region and Niigata Prefecture.

Weather officials also warned of high waves crashing on the coast, with up to 8 meters expected in Tohoku.