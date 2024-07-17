Jay Slater friend criticises ‘armchair detectives’ as tributes paid to teenager

Jay Slater’s family friend criticised “armchair detectives” speculating about the missing teenager as people paid tribute at a vigil on Tuesday, 15 July.

The 19-year-old had disappeared after attending the NRG music festival with two friends in Tenerife.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island on 17 June.

A Spanish court confirmed his death on Monday and said his multiple injuries were consistent with a fall in a rocky area.

Theories about Mr Slater were rife on social media in the weeks leading up to the confirmation of his death.

“The sad part about it is of all the comments that have been made with these so-called armchair detectives, that must have really hurt Debbie [Slater’s mother] and her family,” Brian Ozerbrook said.