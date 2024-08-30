This is the awkward moment JD Vance appears to freeze when quizzed on Donald Trump’s abortion views during a live interview on CNN.

The Ohio Senator said he was struggling through audio issues on Friday (30 August) as his feed during a CNN interview became “staticky” just at the moment he was pressed on Trump’s position on abortion.

CNN anchor John Berman pressed him to make sense of Trump’s statement from the previous night, when Vance’s audio feed appeared to cut out.

Vance began asking Berman if he could repeat himself, stating that on his end things sounded “super staticky.”

CNN cut to a break to resolve the issue.