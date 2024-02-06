Moment Jennifer Crumbley found guilty of manslaughter

Video shows the moment Jennifer Crumbley is found guilty of manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting by a jury in Michigan on Tuesday, 6 February.

Jurors reached the verdict on Tuesday morning after deliberating for more than 10 hours.

Crumbley, 45, had pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Crumbley had bought her teenage son a firearm and ignored multiple warnings regarding her son’s disturbing behaviour that led to Ethan Crumbley killing four of his classmates in November 2021.

The case is the first time that a parent has been charged, tried or convicted for their alleged role in a school shooting carried out by their child.