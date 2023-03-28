Jeremy Corbyn blocked from running as Labour MP at next election

Jeremy Corbyn has been blocked from running as a Labour candidate at the next election.

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) voted to approve a motion proposed by opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer that would prevent the party from endorsing Mr Corbyn.

The former Labour leader has said he has "no intention of stopping" fighting for his constituents in the seat he has represented since 1983.

Mr Corbyn has sat as an independent MP since 2020, after Sir Keir suspended him from Labour after he said the scale of antisemitism within Labour had been "dramatically overstated" by opponents.

