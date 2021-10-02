Jeremy Vine panellist Mike Parry left viewers furious by suggesting that “minorities have to be squashed” live on air.

The radio host, who was a guest on Friday’s programme, was speaking about Insulate Britain protesters when he made the comment.

Parry suggested that the group’s motorway protests were to the “detriment of millions of others”, before he launched into his rant, leaving fellow presenters bemused.

“The problem in this country in all areas is that minorities always get the upper hand because we’re so tolerant,” he said.

“Minorities have to be squashed.”

Parry has since argued his words have been taken out of context.