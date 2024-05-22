Jersey politician fights back tears as he pleads for right to choose assisted dying

A Jersey Assembly member fought back tears as he pleaded for the right to choose in an assisted dying debate on Wednesday, 22 May.

Deputy Tom Coles became emotional, pausing to compose himself as he spoke of the importance of choice for both those who support or oppose assisted dying.

His voice broke as he said: “I know my wife would do anything for me. But if I get to my end… I do not want her to do the things that I don’t want her to do for me.”

Proposals for how an assisted dying law would work in Jersey were published in March and politicians have been discussing whether legislation should be drafted.