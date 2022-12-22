Joe Biden opened up about personal in his Christmas message, saying this can be a time of “great pain and terrible loneliness.”

“I know how hard this time can be,” the US president said, sharing that it was the 50th anniversary of the crash which killed his first wife and infant daughter.

Neilia Hunter Biden was killed on 18 December 1972, along with the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Naomi.

“No one, no one can ever know what someone else is going through,” he said, urging Americans to be kind this Christmas.

