Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’

Joe Biden has condemned the University of Idaho for new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state’s near-total abortion ban.

“Folks, what century are we in?” the US president asked during a meeting of his reproductive rights task force at the White House on Tuesday (4 October).

“I mean, what are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on the personal decisions they make but my lord we’re talking about contraception here. It shouldn’t be that controversial.”

