‘No serious guys until 30’: Joe Biden gives unsolicited dating advice to teenage girl

Joe Biden gave a teenage girl his two cents on her dating life in a slightly awkward moment captured on camera.

The US president can be seen placing his hand on the teenager’s shoulder as he gave her his unsolicited advice on when she should get into a serious relationship.

“Now, a very important thing I told my children and granddaughters ... No serious guys until you are 30,” the president said.

His comments appeared to be met with some bemusement, before the girl said she will “keep that in mind.”

