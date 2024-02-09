Kamala Harris tears into Biden special counsel report

Kamala Harris defended Joe Biden after an unflattering report on his conduct was released by a Republican special prosecutor.

The report from Robert Hur, the former Maryland U.S. Attorney, questioned the President’s ability to remember key moments and facts.

The Vice-President said the report and the comments made about the President’s age and memory were “gratuitous, inaccurate, and inappropriate.”

Ms Harris remarked on her own experience as a prosecutor when discussing the report and called it “clearly politically motivated.”

“And so, I will say that when it comes to the role and responsibility of a prosecutor in a situation like that, we should expect that there would be a higher level of integrity than what we saw,” she added.