Joe Biden pardons Chocolate the Thanksgiving turkey

Joe Biden spared two Thanksgiving turkeys from becoming dinner during the annual White House “turkey pardon.”

This year, the lucky birds who escaped the fate of so many of their fellow turkeys were called Chocolate and Chip.

“That’s a big bird, man,” the president said as they were presented to him during the quirky traditional ceremony.

As Chocolate was hauled onto the table, Biden exclaimed: “Look at this! God love ya.”

After the chair of the National Turkey Federation revealed he had 9.5 million turkeys, Biden remarked: “That’s like some of the countries I’ve been to.”

