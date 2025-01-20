Joe Biden makes sign of the cross during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

Joe Biden made the sign of the cross at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC, on Monday (20 January) as the "peaceful transition of power" was discussed.

The outgoing 46th president sat a short distance away from his successor as he witnessed the Republican's swearing-in at the Capitol.

As senator Amy Klobuchar declared "We will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy," Mr Biden was seen making the gesture.

Mr Biden earlier greeted Mr Trump on his return to the White House with a "welcome home" before they had tea together ahead of the ceremony.