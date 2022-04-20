Watch live as Johnny Depp testifies in defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues on Wednesday (20 April).

Yesterday, the Hollywood actor took the stand to testify, suggesting that the abuse she alleges turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in the eyes of others.

Mr Depp also claimed that Ms Heard’s characterisation of his substance abuse has been “grossly embellished” and is “just plainly false”.

Tuesday also saw testimony from the actor’s security guard, Sean Bett, and his friend Keenan Wyatt, a sound engineer and longtime colleague.

