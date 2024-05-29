Johnny Wactor’s ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell records tearful message to his killers

Johnny Wactor’s ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell has posted a message to his killers, telling them they “shot the wrong guy”.

In a recorded message posted on Instagram on Tuesday (28 May), Ms Farrell is in tears as she says: “If you are watching this and you did this, you got the wrong guy.”

The General Hospital star was shot dead at around 3am on Saturday by three men who were trying to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle, the Los Angeles police department said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle and no arrests have yet been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.