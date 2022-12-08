Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protest

Just Stop Oil activists were seen standing in front of a moving lorry to block its path as part of their latest protests.

One person can be seen walking in front of the vehicle, stepping backwards as it begins to slow down.

Two more demonstrators, holding the group’s banner, appear behind him as the driver brings his lorry to a stop.

A number of people can be heard screaming in the background as the incident unfolds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.