Kanye West says he ‘likes’ Hitler in shocking interview with Alex Jones

Kanye West has told Alex Jones he "likes" Hitler, adding to a series of antisemitic comments and hate speech the rapper has shared in recent weeks.

During a shocking InfoWars interview on Thursday (1 December), Mr West repeatedly praised the leader of the Nazi party.

"You can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that," he said, as Mr Jones pushed back on the comments.

Doubling down on his abhorrent point of view, Mr West said: "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

