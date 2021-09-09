Broadcaster Kate Garraway has given a tearful speech after winning a National TV Award for a documentary about her husband's battle with Covid-19.

Ms Garraway appeared surprised to win the Authored Documentary category at the awards on Thursday night, beating out the likes of Katie Price: Harvey And Me and Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children.

The documentary Finding Derek followed her families journey as husband and father-of-two, Derek Draper, was seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus. Ms Garraway dedicated the award to Derek “who should be here and who should have had the chance to tell his own story".