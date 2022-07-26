The Conservative Party leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on TalkTV was interupted by a crash when a presenter fainted during the broadcast on Tuesday, 26 July.

This clip shows the foreign secretary answering a question, before looking alarmed as a loud crash is heard in the studio, and the broadcast was then taken off air.

TalkTV confirmed that presenter Kate McCann was “fine” after fainting, but the broadcast would not continue.

The Sun's Showdown: The Fight for No.10 followed the first head-to-head debate on the BBC on Monday.

