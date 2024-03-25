Girl who met Kate during cancer treatment sends special video message to princess

A young girl who met the Princess of Wales as she underwent gruelling treatment for cancer has recorded a special video message for her.

Kate made a promise to wear pink to meet then five-year-old Mila Sneddon after she heard the little girl was undergoing treatment for leukemia and shielding from her father during the Covid pandemic.

The princess kept her promise and wore a pink dress to meet Mila in May 2021.

Mila has now recorded a special video message for the Princess, which was shown on Monday’s Lorraine (25 March), after Kate revealed she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.