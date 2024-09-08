Independent TV
Keir Starmer warns against ‘snake oil’ offered by far-right
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is worried about the rise of the far-right, warning that it offers "the snake oil of the easy answer."
The prime minister told Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, 8 September: "We can see what is happening in Germany with the recent election, see what is happening in France and other countries.
"I am convinced that the answer to it is delivery in government."
Sir Keir's comments came after the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won the most votes in Germany's regional elections in Thuringia.
