Watch: Protesters enter Kenya’s parliament amid deadly clashes with police

Thousands of protesters opposing a new finance bill entered Kenya's parliament on Tuesday, 25 June, amid deadly clashes with police.

At least three bodies were seen by journalists outside the complex where police had opened fire.

Demonstrations were held to demand that legislators vote against the bill imposing new taxes in the country where frustrations over the cost of living have simmered for years.

The Kenya Medical Association and other groups, in a joint statement, said more than 30 people were wounded and least five people were shot dead while treating the wounded.