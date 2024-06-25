Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Protesters enter Kenya's parliament amid deadly clashes with police

00:44

Holly Patrick | Tuesday 25 June 2024 21:41 BST

Watch: Protesters enter Kenya’s parliament amid deadly clashes with police

Thousands of protesters opposing a new finance bill entered Kenya's parliament on Tuesday, 25 June, amid deadly clashes with police.

At least three bodies were seen by journalists outside the complex where police had opened fire.

Demonstrations were held to demand that legislators vote against the bill imposing new taxes in the country where frustrations over the cost of living have simmered for years.

The Kenya Medical Association and other groups, in a joint statement, said more than 30 people were wounded and least five people were shot dead while treating the wounded.

Up next

SpaceX rocket leaves huge trail of light through California sky

00:52

SpaceX rocket leaves huge trail of light through California sky

Julian Assange disembarks plane in Bangkok after leaving London

00:57

Julian Assange disembarks plane in Bangkok after leaving London

Nigel Farage goes out on English Channel looking for migrants crossing

01:37

Nigel Farage goes out on English Channel looking for migrants crossing

Watch: King Charles warmly greets Japan’s Emperor on state visit

00:57

Watch: King Charles warmly greets Japan’s Emperor on state visit

Editor’s Picks

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

The TV presenter sent death threats for standing up to the Taliban

05:08

The TV presenter sent death threats for standing up to the Taliban

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

More Editor’s Picks
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

On The Ground

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

More On The Ground
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

13:19

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Music Box

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

More Music Box
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

03:02

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

04:28

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

Travel Smart

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

09:29

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

More Travel Smart
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Love Lives

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

34:49

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

The science of falling in love

38:02

The science of falling in love

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

30:04

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

35:16

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

More Love Lives
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Sport

Luka Modric moved by plea from Italian journalist to ‘never retire’

00:54

Luka Modric moved by plea from Italian journalist to ‘never retire’

Southgate gives his verdict on Lineker’s expletive England criticism

01:30

Southgate gives his verdict on Lineker’s expletive England criticism

Lineker responds to Kane’s ‘not won anything’ jibe after criticism

01:34

Lineker responds to Kane’s ‘not won anything’ jibe after criticism

Kane will speak to agent after being offered deal with German minnows

01:33

Kane will speak to agent after being offered deal with German minnows

More Sport
Clarke demands answers over penalty after Scotland’s Euro 2024 exit

01:03

Clarke demands answers over penalty after Scotland’s Euro 2024 exit

Harry Kane reacts to Gary Lineker criticism of Euro 2024 performance

01:39

Harry Kane reacts to Gary Lineker criticism of Euro 2024 performance

Steve Clarke hopes lessons learned as Scotland aim for Euros knockouts

01:03

Steve Clarke hopes lessons learned as Scotland aim for Euros knockouts

Bowen addresses England struggles ahead of Slovenia test at Euro 2024

00:42

Bowen addresses England struggles ahead of Slovenia test at Euro 2024

Climate

Mission to clean up world’s biggest rubbish dump, six times size of UK

00:50

Mission to clean up world’s biggest rubbish dump, six times size of UK

Critically endangered wildcat kittens born in Scottish national park

01:01

Critically endangered wildcat kittens born in Scottish national park

Chris Packham makes plea to Taylor Swift ahead of London tour

00:57

Chris Packham makes plea to Taylor Swift ahead of London tour

Raging California wildfire prompts evacuations in Los Angeles County

00:54

Raging California wildfire prompts evacuations in Los Angeles County

More Climate
Oil spill blackens parts of Singapore coastline

00:41

Oil spill blackens parts of Singapore coastline

Indonesia: Floods swamp homes forcing mass evacuations

02:24

Indonesia: Floods swamp homes forcing mass evacuations

Climate activists storm baseball field and are tackled by police

00:30

Climate activists storm baseball field and are tackled by police

Sea turns green amid algae bloom on Thai beach

00:23

Sea turns green amid algae bloom on Thai beach

Culture

Shannen Doherty gives update amid divorce and cancer treatment

00:46

Shannen Doherty gives update amid divorce and cancer treatment

Travis Kelce reveals what made him fall for Taylor Swift

01:19

Travis Kelce reveals what made him fall for Taylor Swift

John Oliver makes call for UK to ‘wash away Tories’ at election

00:42

John Oliver makes call for UK to ‘wash away Tories’ at election

Keir Starmer reveals favourite Taylor Swift song after Wembley show

00:37

Keir Starmer reveals favourite Taylor Swift song after Wembley show

More Culture
Paul McCartney dances with Taylor Swift fans at Wembley concert

00:22

Paul McCartney dances with Taylor Swift fans at Wembley concert

Justin Timberlake addresses ‘tough week’ after drink-driving arrest

00:37

Justin Timberlake addresses ‘tough week’ after drink-driving arrest

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

Taylor Swift brings Kelce onstage for first time during Eras Tour

00:59

Taylor Swift brings Kelce onstage for first time during Eras Tour