Nairobi: Riot police deploy tear gas as protests against controversial bill continue

Nairobi police used tear gas on Thursday, 27 June, amid a heavy security deployment ahead of planned protests against a controversial finance bill.

Footage showed at least one woman appearing to be injured, rubbing her eyes and then appearing to collapse.

Demonstrations are scheduled to take place despite the Kenyan president’s decision not to sign off on the bill after the legislation prompted deadly chaos in the capital and saw protesters storming and burning part of the parliament building.

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has urged protesters to call off planned protests and give dialogue a chance.