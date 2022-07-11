Emergency services extinguish fires as Kharkiv hit by Russian shelling

At least three people died and scores were injured after Russian missiles struck Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday morning (11 July).

This video shows emergency services extinguishing a vehicle fire caused by the shelling, and resident Alexander Peresolin describing the attack.

"There were two strikes, two or three. I regained consciousness in the basement. People carried me to the basement. I gave myself first aid", Peresolin said.

Emergency services said a total of eight people were rescued.

