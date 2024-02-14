Killer caught on CCTV buying cable ties before strangling woman to death

CCTV captured a killer buying cable ties, just ours before using them to strangle a woman to death in her own home.

Shannon Grant, 27, murdered Natasha Morais, 40, in her Leicestershireflat before stealing her phone and bank card and escaping on 22 June last year.

Grant, posing as Ms Morais, texted her mother, asking for £2,000 claiming it was to pay a fine.

Further CCTV also caught Grant dumping his jacket and a bag by the side of Ms Morais’s flat before he ran.

Footage then showed him on the phone while holding Ms Morais’ bank card.

Within a few hours, police traced Grant to a flat in Coventry where he was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of murder.

Grant was found guilty of murder after a trial at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday (13 February).

Grant will be sentenced on 21 March.