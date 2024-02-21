Watch: King Charles meets Sunak for first time since cancer diagnosis

King Charles III and Rishi Sunak met in person for their first audience since His Majesty's cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, 21 February.

The monarch, 75, held a meeting with the prime minister at Buckingham Palace to discuss matters of government as part of his first face-to-face official duties since his medical condition was made public.

Charles told Mr Sunak he has been reduced to tears by the messages of support he has received since disclosing his diagnosis as they resumed their weekly audiences.