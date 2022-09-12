Sir Lindsay Hoyle expresses ‘deep sympathy’ to King Charles III on behalf of MPs

The Speaker of the House of Commons expressed “deep sympathy” on behalf of MPs in an address to King Charles III after the loss of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a ceremony at Westminster Hall on Monday (12 September) Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “We have seen that this is a loss that is felt around the world. It is a loss to the entire commonwealth, which she did so much to nurture.”

In reply, the King pledged he will continue to uphold his mother’s principles, which he said she carried out with “unsurpassed devotion.”

