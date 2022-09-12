King Charles III wore a kilt as he arrived at the Scottish parliament for the first time as monarch on Monday.

The new King was accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, for his appearance on the same day Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was moved through Edinburgh.

Earlier in the day, he had met Scotland’s political leaders, including Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister.

Alison Johnstone, parliament’s presiding officer, opened the session and paid tribute to the Queen, who was present for the assembly’s first session in 1999.

