The monarchy and their households are returning to official duties as the period of royal mourning in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II ends.

King Charles and other members of the royal family mourned for a week following the Queen’s funeral, but flags at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have now returned to full mast.

This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Wales for the first time since receiving their new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

