Masked anti-monarchy campaigners protest at Windsor Castle over royal ‘secrecy’

Masked anti-monarchy campaigners staged a protest inside the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday, 22 February, calling for an end to “royal secrecy”.

Two members of Republic - a group calling for an elected head of state - wore eye masks and golden “crowns” as they unfurled a black banner reading “End Royal Secrecy” in front of the Round Tower, where the Royal Archives are housed.

Explaining why the group protested at the castle, Republic CEO Graham Smith said “Windsor Castle is ground zero for royal secrecy... This is where the Royal Archives are hidden away.

“The royals are very secretive. They have persuaded the Government to exempt the monarchy from freedom of information laws,” he added.