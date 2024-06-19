Driver finds kitten trapped inside truck wheels during routine inspection

A truck driver doing a preinspection check in Portage County came across an unsuspecting stow away in his wheel well.

The commercial truck driver was carrying out a check of his vehicle on 14 May, when he located the tiny kitten between two tires.

A body-camera video posted on X by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Northeast Ohio today (19 June) showed the rescue that took the efforts of three people.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman said on X: “it was a meow-velous rescue of a kitten stuck in a semi’s wheel well. This seemingly im-paw-sible rescue mission had a happy ending…thanks to the purrfect teamwork by all on scene!”