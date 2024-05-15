Sky News presenter mocks Tory minister over ‘joke’ of police announcement

A Sky News presenter mocked a Tory minister over a spending announcement on new police technology.

The Home Office said on Tuesday that it would give £3.5 million in additional funding for research and development of new technologies which aim to tackle knife crime.

An additional £547,863 will also be given to the Metropolitan Police to fund four more live facial recognition camera vans.

As Sky News presenter Wilfred Frost introduced Chris Philp on Wednesday morning (15 May), he questioned if the spending announcement was “a joke”.

“With the greatest of respect, £4 million... it’s not very much,” he said.