Krispy Kreme store held up at gunpoint by robber

A Krispy Kreme store in the Bronx was held up at gunpoint by a robber on Tuesday, 6 August, surveillance footage from inside the building shows.

Footage released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shows an individual inside the premises at 371 East Fordham Road.

He is seen brandishing a weapon as he exits the store.

NYPD officials said the suspect “forcibly removed property” from the establishment at gunpoint.

Police are appealing for the public to come forward with any information about the incident.