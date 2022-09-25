Kwasi Kwarteng says budget will favour people 'across the income scale'

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has hinted that more tax cuts could be on the way, saying his plan will "favour people across the income scale".

Many have complained that his current proposal, including significant tax cuts for the UK's highest earners, will only benefit those at the top.

“We’ve only been here 19 days. I want to see, over the next year, people retain more of their income," he told Laura Kuenssberg.

"I believe that it’s the British people that are going to drive this economy.”

