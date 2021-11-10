Judge Bruce Schroeder lashed out at prosecutors who sought to question Kyle Rittenhouse over testimony that was previously determined to be inadmissible in court during his double homicide trial.

He also chastised prosecutor Thomas Binger for his line of questioning into Rittenhouse’s silence after the shootings, which took place in August 2020.

"I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant's post-arrest silence," Schroeder said.

"That's basic law. It's been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that."

