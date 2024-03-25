Labour MP Chris Bryant likens Owen Jones leaving party to Elton John coming out gay

Labour MP Chris Bryant compared Owen Jones leaving the political party to Elton John announcing he was gay.

Mr Jones quit the party in a video message on Thursday (21 March) with a somewhat personal attack on leader Keir Starmer claiming “the party’s over”.

Mr Bryant discussed Mr Jones’s decision to stand down when he appeared on Politics Live on Monday (25 March).

The MP said: “You could have blown me over with a feather when Owen Jones left the Labour Party. It was almost as shocking as when Elton John announced that he was gay.”