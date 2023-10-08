Protester storms stage ahead of Angela Rayner speech at Labour Party conference

A protester has been spotted getting led out of the Labour Party conference by security, after he stormed the stage ahead of Angela Rayner’s speech.

The incident happened during the interim period following Alison McGovern’s speech.

However, before the man managed to speak down the microphone, the sound was cut off, and security intervened.

Rayner didn’t acknowledge the gatecrasher during her speech, and instead focused on Labours plans to raise wages and boost workers’ rights.

The conference continues until Wednesday (11 October).