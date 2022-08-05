Jonathan Ashworth has defended Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader was found to have breached the MP's code of conduct several times.

The frontbencher appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Sir Keir's failure to register eight separate interests on time.

"He's apologised and it's inadvertent, it's for late registrations of issues, is not for pretending he didn't get football tickets or something like that, it's not for trying to lie about it or hide the truth about it, it's about being a little bit late," Mr Ashworth said.

Sign up to our newsletters.