Sam Tarry has revealed he did not expect to be sacked by Keir Starmer after appearing on a picket line earlier this week.

The Labour MP lost his job as shadow transport minister after he was accused of “making up policies” during interviews that weren’t agreed with the party leadership.

“I didn’t have an intention of giving TV interviews and I went there and was asked my opinion,” Mr Tarry said.

“At the end of the day, I thought it was about time we were really clear about whose side we are on.”

