Las Vegas gym shooting: Bodycam captures moment police confront gunman

The harrowing moment police engaged a gunman who tried to carry out a mass shooting at a Las Vegas gym was captured on bodycam footage.

On Friday (16 May), 34-year-old Daniel Ortega entered the Las Vegas Athletic Club, a gym he was a member of, killing one employee and injuring three more people.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Ortega fired 24 rounds before his rifle malfunctioned.

Body cam shows officers taking cover as they surround the gym’s entrance. One officer fires a shot before Ortega flees the building with his rifle. A second officer then shoots him as he reaches the parking lot.

Ortega was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say there was no known connection between him and the deceased victim, 31-year-old Edgar Quinonez.