‘Pro-life Spider-Man’ climbs Las Vegas Sphere to protest abortion

A climber who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man” scaled the Sphere venue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, 7 February.

Maison Des Champs was detained by Las Vegas police after the stunt.

The 24-year-old was arrested and charged with destroying property of another greater than $5000 and conspiracy to destroy private property.

In a video on top of the venue, he explained that the stunt was to bring attention to his anti-abortion cause while helping raise funds for a pregnant woman experiencing homelessness.

Mr Des Champs said later in a Facebook post that the money will help the woman “cancel her abortion appointment.”