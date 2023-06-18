Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:34
Leaked video appears to show Rishi Sunak mocking trans people
Leaked video obtained by Pink News appears to show Rishi Sunak making fun of trans women.
According to the LGBT+ news outlet, the footage is from the prime minister's speech to the 1922 Committee hearing on 5 June 2023.
Addressing Tory MPs, Mr Sunak appeared to make transphobic jokes about “women having penises” and mocked Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey for his support of the queer community.
"I’m a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology" he said, to laughter from the crowd.
