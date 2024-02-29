Sadiq Khan has said he is “heartbroken” at Rishi Sunak’s lack of “leadership” over Lee Anderson’s comments, in which he claimed the London mayor was controlled by “Islamists”.

The former deputy chair of the Conservatives was suspended by the party after refusing to apologise for the remarks.

“I’ve had a number of emotions over the last six days. Sad, angry, frustrated, appalled, heartbroken,” Mr Khan told LBC on Thursday 29 February.

“My sadness and my heartbreak is because people who we look to for leadership haven’t provided it. I mean Sunak, I mean the deputy prime minister, I mean the cabinet.”