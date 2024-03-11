Lee Anderson’s constituents react to defection: ‘I will be voting Reform’

Watch as members of the public in Lee Anderson’s constituency of Ashfield react to his defection to Reform UK on Monday 11 March.

The MP was suspended by the Conservative Party recently after refusing to apologise for claims Islamists had “control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

He announced his switch to the Nigel Farage-linked right-wing populist party at a press conference alongside party leader Richard Tice.

“I will start by saying I want my country back,” Mr Anderson said.

He added that he is prepared to gamble on himself and that his mailbag is full of people in the UK who support his new party.