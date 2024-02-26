Transport secretary refuses to call Lee Anderson’s comments ‘racist’

Transport Secretary Mark Harper refused to label Lee Anderson’s comments about Sadiq Khan as “racist”.

Mr Anderson’s suspension following his comments about Mr Khan has today sparked wider debate over Tory Islamophobia.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley asked Mr Harper repeatedly if Mr Anderson’s comments were “racist” during Monday’s show (26 February)

Mr Harper replied: “What he said was wrong”.

“You say it was wrong. Was it racist?”, the presenter repeated.

Failing to answer yes or no, Mr Harper replied: “What he said was wrong and wasn’t true. He shouldn’t have said them.”